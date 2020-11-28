BUXTON/GORHAM – Robert E. Barnes, 85, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2020 at The Barron Center, with his wife, Christine, at his side.

He was born in Portland on Nov. 11, 1935, a son of the late Samuel and Helene (Ellis) Barnes and served in the Maine National Guard. Bob worked as a service manager for 25 years at Morong Volkswagen and later as a builder.

Bob lived in Buxton for 56 years until moving to Gorham two years ago.

He was an avid water skier, enjoyed camping and fishing, and loved going on motorcycle rides with his wife.

Bob was a talented musician and played guitar and harmonica with his best friends and fellow bandmembers, Robert Parette of Naples and the late Wendell Bickford in the band – The Malibu’s.

He is predeceased by a son, Robert W. Barnes of Standish; and brother-in-law, Eugene Thibodeau.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Christine (Thibodeau) Barnes of Gorham; son, Richard “Ricky” Barnes and his wife Becky of Steep Falls, daughter-in-law, Lynn Roy of Standish, brother-in-law, Gary Paul Thibodeau and his wife Cindy of South Portland, his beloved sisters-in-law, Gloria Ahern of South Portland and Pat Thibodeau of Mesa, Ariz.; seven nieces and nephews; grandchildren, April Rose and her husband Kyle of Newington, Conn., Marlene, Kevin and Eric of Ft. Smith, Ark.; and great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Blake, and Braxton.

Bob’s family would like to thank the staff at The Barron Center for their care, compassion and dedication.

Burial will be at a later date at Highland Cemetery in Buxton.

