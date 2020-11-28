AUBURN – Maynard Moulton Bowie, 94, passed away peacefully with his wife Glenice by his side at Clover Manor on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

He was born in Durham on Dec. 13, 1925 to the late Leon Roy Bowie and Almeda (Libby) Bowie. He was raised in Durham and graduated from Edward Little High School, class of 1943.

Maynard met the love of his life, Glenice Nelson and they were married at All Souls Chapel in Poland Springs on June 7, 1947. Together, they enjoyed over 73 years of marriage. Over the years they lived in Yarmouth, Gray, New Gloucester, Auburn, West Auburn and Wales. Everywhere they lived they built great friendships with their neighbors At their last home in Wales on Pond Road, they were lucky to have several families of wonderful neighbors that helped out as they advanced in years allowing them to stay in their home before moving to Clover Manor a little over a year ago.

He was the youngest of 10 children, being predeceased by Louis (Luke) Bowie, Alton (Eben) Bowie, Dorothy Bowie and Frank Bowie, Alice Taylor, Margaret Rendall, Louise Sylvester, Phillip (Joe) and Leon (Beanie) Bowie Jr.

He is survived by his wife Glenice; his son, Jim and daughter-in-law Sarah of Yarmouth, his daughter, Jane and her companion Warren MacDonald of Meredith, N.H.: and a grandson Jake and his wife Gina of Portland. He also leaves a sister-in-law, Lucille Bowie of Durham, a sister-in-law, Jean Mitchell of Vero Beach, Fla.; and numerous, much loved nieces and nephews.

Maynard managed, owned or operated several farm equipment dealerships, worked at Paris Manufacturing as a purchasing agent and was a salesman for R.I. Mitchell. He later owned and operated his own construction business, woods operation and Road Agent for the Town of Durham. His last occupation was as a real estate professional in Auburn.

He had many Masonic associations which he enjoyed. He was a life member of Acacia Lodge #121, and a long-time member of Dunlap Council #8, Lewiston Commandry #6, Kora Shrine and many other masonic affiliations. He was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star New Gloucester, Maine.

Maynard was a loving husband, father, brother and uncle. In his early years he loved to go to dances; early morning golf, playing cards with his sister Louise and her husband Charles, and those much anticipated hunting and trapping trips every year to Clayton Lake with Beanie, Tweedie, Bill and Craig. He was a great story teller making it up as he went most of the time with an infectious laugh and was known to recite poems and excerpts from stories he had memorized as a kid at any time.

But most of all Maynard always had a green thumb and a very successful vegetable garden which he loved to share with family, friends and neighbors. He grew high bush blueberries and raspberries to pick and to share as well. He loved to feed and watch the many birds that frequented his feeders, to chase away the squirrels, to mow his lawn on his riding mower and to watch the Red Sox and Patriots games He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Due to Covid-19, a private family remembrance will be held at a future time.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Maine Audubon Society in his name.

