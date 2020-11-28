AUBURN – It is with great sadness that we mark the passing of Carolee Roberts-Black, of Gorham, after a strong fight with cancer on Nov. 25, 2020. The daughter of Mark and Yvonne (Kimball) Porter, Carolee was born in Rumford and raised in Locke Mills. She attended Woodstock schools, where she earned membership in the National Honor Society and graduated as Valedictorian of her senior class.While raising two daughters on her own, she often worked second jobs to supplement her long career at the Ecko Tibbets Wood Products Mill in Locke Mills, from which she retired in 1998.Before retirement at the mill, her lifelong interest in nursing led to study at the New Hampshire Institute for Therapeutic Arts and after graduating she started a second career as a massage therapist. She opened her first office in Rumford, later moving it to Windham where she continued working, even while undergoing treatment for her illness, until this spring, when the Covid crisis shut things down. A member of the American Massage Therapy Association and the Maine Sports Massage Team, she volunteered her spare time to work sporting events such as the Trek Across Maine, the Tour de Cure Triathlon, the Peaks to Portland Swim, and many others, using her healing hands and caring heart to help hundreds of athletes recover from the endeavors.Carolee is survived by her husband of 22 years, Mederick Black of Gorham; twp daughters, Katrina (with her husband Greg) Sellers currently of Santa Fe, N.M., and Kandi (with her husband Greg) Stevens; one granddaughter, Brandi Nies; and a great-granddaughter, Scarlet, all of West Paris. Also surviving are two sisters, Monica and Kathy.She was predeceased by her parents; and beloved sister, Becky.A Celebration of Life is planned the summer of 2021.Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Condolences and memories can be shared at the Chandler Funeral Homes website http://www.chandlerfunerals.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Dempsey Center at https://www.dempseycenter.org.

