Pre-order fair – Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., First Congregational Church of Buxton (Tory Hill Meetinghouse) Parish House, Route 4A, Buxton. Order form found on the church’s Facebook page or call 929-4552. Items include wreaths, fudge, pies, cookies and mini breads. Welcome baskets will be auctioned. When picking up orders, pre-ordered hot lunch will be available with fish chowder, macaroni & cheese, homemade rolls and cookie.

