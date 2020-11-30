The Oxford Hills School District is offering a webinar series for any parents who are facing challenges associated with the coronavirus. Hosted by Dr. Alison Roy, the series is designed to help parents learn about the latest advances in science that will equip them with strategies to help support their children.

The next seminar is from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, via Zoom. The topic is “YOU Are Enough! The key role of the parental relationship in developing a resilient child.” Register by calling or emailing Marjorie Scribner at 743-8972 or [email protected]

