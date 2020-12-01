240 Strings announces their second livestreamed concert of the season. The Portland Piano Trio will perform a Faure Trio on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

The members of the Portland Piano Trio, violinist Tracey Jasas-Hardel, cellist Wayne Smith and pianist Anastasia Antonacos, are acclaimed international performers. The trio is the resident ensemble of 240 Strings, which cultivates young minds and hearts by providing free classical music education, while building community along the way. To learn more, visit www.240strings.org or call 207-221-2613.

Check the 240 Strings Facebook page or www.240strings.org for the link to the concert.

