PORTLAND

St. Brigid School will take part in Giving Tuesday

St. Brigid School will participate in Giving Tuesday Dec. 1, an opportunity for students to give back to the community through simple acts of kindness and service projects, while asking alumni and community members to make an investment in the school.

Students will connect with residents at Park Danforth by sending cards, drawings and notes and will line up on the Stevens Avenue sidewalk to wave to residents while observing COVID protocols.

Students also will collect food items to be delivered to the Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Food Pantry in Portland; send cards and pictures of gratitude to first responders around the state; create personal care bags for the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen in Portland; design an anti-bullying campaign with posters and videos for the school community; and prepare messages, video greetings and crafts for grandparents and others.

Follow the events at the St. Brigid School Facebook page or support GivingTuesday by visiting mygiving.net/campaign/Giving-Tuesday-SBS.

BRUNSWICK

People Plus launches fundraising campaign

People Plus has launched its annual Appeal fundraising campaign to raise $75,000. The nonprofit has two “matching donors” to help achieve those goals: The first is for $10,000 to help with COVID expenses and the second is $2,500 for gifts up to $50 (by people over 65) to encourage smaller donations by older adults.

People Plus, the Brunswick area senior community center, is a valuable resource for seniors in the local area. Last year, it provided over 31,000 miles of free transportation to some 600 riders; shopped for and delivered more than 1,300 grocery store orders; coordinated more than 750 prescription and medical deliveries; placed 2,218 safety check-in calls with homebound elders; created and shared over 600 exercise and entertainment videos; and saw more than 7,000 visits to the center for classes and clubs.

For more details, go to peopleplusmaine.org or call 729-0757.

CAMDEN

Library asks people to help ‘Stock the Stacks’

The Camden Public Library is asking the community to help “Stock the Stacks” on Dec. 1 for a #GivingTuesday initiative to secure new books for the library’s shelves.

The library has filled more than 8,000 curbside pick-up book orders since June. A donation of $10 can buy one children’s book; $25 will buy one hardcover book; and $75 buys one e-book, including the fees required for multiple readers to access that e-book at once.

Give $25 or more to place a name on a library bookplate in honor of your friend, loved one – even a beloved pet.

Donate online by visiting librarycamden.org/stockthestacks. Donations can also be sent by check, made out to the “Camden Public Library Fund,” to ATTN: Stock the Stacks, Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME 04843.

BIDDEFORD

St. James School raises $18,000 during fun run

St. James School raised a record $18,804 during its 2020 St. James Trot for Catholic Education 5K Run/Walk and Kids’ Fun Run.

That event, held online, featured participants of all ages opting to raise pledges by walking or running 3.1 miles, anywhere they chose, during the time frame of Nov. 7 to 14.

BATH

Midcoast Youth Center launches fundraiser

Midcoast Youth Center – formerly Midcoast Community Alliance and the Bath Youth Meetinghouse & Skatepark – has embarked on an ambitious ‘15to30’ fall fundraiser campaign and recently was halfway to goal thanks to a generous supporter, who is matching all donations up to $15,000 received through Dec. 31.

Executive director Jamie Dorr is asking community members to help.

The center will be selling fresh pine holiday wreaths for $20. They can be ordered by calling Bath Middle School at 443-8270 and picked up from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Midcoast Youth Center and Skatepark.

“15to30” donations – and subscription donations – can be made by texting 15to30 to 41444. Center Director Jamie Dorr can be reached at 443-6856.

KENNEBUNK

Dairy Queen raises $8,000 for children’s hospital

The Kennebunk Dairy Queen recently raised $8,039, directly benefiting the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center.

The fundraiser doubled as a customer appreciation day, with DQ owner John Dube putting all menu items on sale for just $1 and filling the freezers in preparation for the event.

“Our goal with this event was two-fold,” Dube says, “We wanted to thank our regulars, and give them a chance to stock their freezers while we’re closed. But we also wanted to support the kids at The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital because we haven’t been able to hold our regular fundraisers for BBCH this year.”

SANFORD

Waban raises $70,000 during telethon

Waban’s hosted its 49th annual telethon in October and raised more than $70,000.

Dozens of businesses and individuals supported the event as one of Waban’s Wall of Supporters by donating $1,000 or more, including Kennebunk Savings Bank and Partners Bank, who each donated $11,000. Central Furniture donated furniture and other items, as did Landry’s Furniture Barn.

BIDDEFORD/SACO

Businesses, schools provide Thanksgiving meals

Several local businesses and the Biddeford and Saco School Departments collaborated this year to provide 125 Thanksgiving meal boxes to local families in need this holiday.

The Thanksgiving meal boxes were distributed on Nov. 21 via drive-through pick-up at The Run of the Mill parking lot or delivered to homes utilizing Biddeford School Department vans.

