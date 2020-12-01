Making It Work is a live, interactive online series that brings together business leaders who are finding new ways to retain and generate revenue.

For many Maine businesses, the cost to ship product to the British Isles and Scandinavia is the same as trucking goods to Virginia. That’s according to an analysis by the Maine Port Authority, which launched a first-pallet free program to tempt businesses thinking of exploring trade opportunities. The program comes at an interesting time: Maine has been investing millions in the International Marine Terminal as Icelandic shipper Eimskip increases its service to Europe, the Maritimes and even Asian markets. And a new administration means new U.S. trade policies. What could this mean for Maine business?

Discussion will be moderated by Business Projects Editor Carol Coultas.

On the panel:

Janine Bisaillon-Cary, Founder & President, Montserrat Group

Janine Bisaillon-Cary is President of Montserrat Group, LLC, an international consulting company providing business development and market entry strategies for growing companies, economic development groups and government entities. She brings over 25 years of experience helping businesses expand in the U.S. and globally with a focus on advanced manufacturing, food processing, consumer goods, and life science sectors. Ms. Cary served as State Director of International Trade and President of the Maine International Trade Center (MITC) from 2006-2017 and Vice President 2001-06 where she worked on increasing Maine’s export development and international trade services. She initiated the state’s “Invest in Maine” foreign direct investment program leading business attraction efforts in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and Asia.

Ms. Cary serves as a board member of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s District Export Council, the New England Canadian Business Council, and Bristol Seafood, LLC. She also manages the MarketShare food accelerator program at the Maine Center for Entrepreneurs. She holds a B.A. in Economics and French from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst; a Certificate of French History and Literature from the Sorbonne University, and a Global Leaders Executive Education Certificate from Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business.

Jon Nass, CEO, Maine Port Authority

