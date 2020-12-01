Maine reported 20 new deaths to COVID-19 on Tuesday, the deadliest day of the pandemic in the state.

The death toll has now reached 214, compared to 194 on Monday. The previous high for a one-day increase was last week, 12 deaths on Nov. 24.

Half of the new deaths occurred in Androscoggin County, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Three deaths were reported in both Penobscot and York counties, and one death each in Washington, Piscataquis, Oxford, Kennebec and Knox counties. There were no new deaths in Cumberland County.

Also on Tuesday, the state reported 219 new cases of COVID-19, continuing a trend in which the daily new case count has regularly exceeded 200 since the pandemic deepened in November.

Public health experts have warned that the fall surge in cases will also lead to more hospitalizations and deaths. Hospitalization data had not been updated yet Tuesday. On Monday, 136 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, including 48 in critical care and 22 on a ventilator.

Maine’s seven-day average of daily new cases was 168.9, compared to 207.3 a week ago and 73.6 a month ago.

On Monday, Jeanne Lambrew, Maine’s health and human services commissioner, said the state is reviewing whether to continue a 9 p.m. curfew for the state’s hospitality industry, including restaurants, casinos, movie theaters and tasting rooms. The curfew began Nov. 20 and is set to expire Sunday.

Lambrew said the state is evaluating the effectiveness of the curfew to determine whether it should continue.

Lambrew also said that the state is discussing whether Maine’s winter high school sports, such as basketball, ice hockey, swimming and indoor track, can begin practices Dec. 14 or whether the season should be delayed. She noted that other states, including New Jersey and Connecticut, have pushed off winter sports until January as virus cases worsen.

Lambrew previously said that state decisions about high school sports also will apply to community sports, such as AAU basketball, and youth and club ice hockey.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Maine looks ahead to 12,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine within weeks

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: