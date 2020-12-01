Gov. Janet Mills says she will quarantine at the Blaine House until Dec. 12 after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor feels well and will continue to fulfill her duties, remaining in touch with her staff and Cabinet virtually.

“I am feeling fine and not experiencing any symptoms whatsoever; but as we have said all along, no one is immune from exposure to this virus,” Mills said in a statement released by her office.

