Gov. Janet Mills says she will quarantine at the Blaine House until Dec. 12 after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor feels well and will continue to fulfill her duties, remaining in touch with her staff and Cabinet virtually.
“I am feeling fine and not experiencing any symptoms whatsoever; but as we have said all along, no one is immune from exposure to this virus,” Mills said in a statement released by her office.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Mills quarantining after likely exposure to someone positive for COVID-19
-
Maine Red Claws
Red Claws season remains uncertain as Celtics open camp
-
Nation & World
Unveiling economic team, Biden pledges, ‘Help is on the way’
-
Election 2020
Maine voters set record with 78% turnout for presidential race
-
College
USM hoping to play some games this winter