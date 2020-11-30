Maine is reporting 249 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and three additional deaths, continuing a trend of higher case counts.

The seven-day daily average of new cases stood at 174.1 on Monday, compared to 205.4 a week ago and 65.7 a month ago.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, will brief the media at 2 p.m. today.

Overall, there have been 11,757 COVID-19 cases in Maine, and 194 deaths.

Meanwhile, officials with a second COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Moderna, said they would apply on Monday for Food and Drug Administration approval for emergency use of the vaccine, according to news reports. Pfizer applied earlier in November, and will go before a panel of FDA scientists on Dec. 10, while Moderna is expected to go before the same panel a week later, on Dec. 17.

If both are approved, the Pfizer vaccine could begin being distributed to states around Dec. 15, with Moderna starting on Dec. 21, company officials have said.

Several Maine hospitals last week reported record numbers of inpatients with COVID-19, many of them in central and eastern Maine. As of Saturday, the latest data available, 125 people were in Maine hospitals for COVID-19, with 49 in intensive care.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor treated an average of 22.2 COVID-19 inpatients each day for the six days ending Wednesday – the highest COVID-19 patient load in the state. MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta and Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston also broke their own records for COVID-19 patients.

York County also has seen a surge in hospitalizations, with Maine Health Care Medical Center in Biddeford and York Hospital reporting record highs.

This story will be updated.

