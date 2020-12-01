Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King joined a group of Senate colleagues on Tuesday to propose a more than $900 billion coronavirus relief package to states, businesses and individuals.

The bipartisan proposal seeks to end a months-long stalemate between Democratic and Republican congressional leaders, as well as the White House, over the size and scope of another relief package at a time when COVID-19 infections, hospitalization and deaths are surging.

The senators’ proposal includes $180 billion to provide $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits for four additional months. The plans would also provide $288 billion in forgivable loans for small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program and $160 billion for state and local governments.

The proposal also includes an additional $26 billion for food banks and nutritional programs, $25 billion rental assistance, $82 billion for education programs and $35 billion for health care providers on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“We have worked night and day through the Thanksgiving recess because we recognize that families all across America are struggling, that businesses are closing and that hospitals are overwhelmed,” Collins, a Republican who led the discussions with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, said in a press conference at the U.S. Capitol. “As we deal with this second wave or third wave of this pandemic, it is absolutely essential that we pass emergency relief.”

The proposal has yet to receive the endorsement of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or President Trump. But 50 members of the House’s Problem Solvers Caucus — 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans — voiced their support on Tuesday.

King described the proposal as “a way to deal with the principle issues but not every issue,” recognizing that the $908 billion package (roughly half the size of a proposal endorsed by the House’s Democratic leadership) will not address every concern.

“This is an opportunity for the American people to have relief,” King said. “It is also a profound opportunity for this institution to show the American people that we are able to rise to the occasion, that we are able to respond to a crisis, that we are able to respond in a way that is not partisan, that is not political but is simply aimed at dealing with this catastrophe that has struck the American people.”

The other senators involved in negotiating the proposal were: Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana; Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both Democrats from New Hampshire; Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois.

Manchin called the proposal “a template” or a framework that is aimed at moving the issue forward before enhanced, pandemic-related unemployment benefits expire and other pots of money for COVID-19 relief dry up later this month.

“We are battling COVID-19 more fiercely now than we ever have before,” Manchin said. “We recognize that. It is inexcusable for us to leave town and not . . . come together and show that we can work in a way that the Senate and the Congress is intended to work in a bipartisan way. It’s not the time for political brinkmanship.”

The administration of Maine Gov. Janet Mills has committed more than $1.2 billion of the $1.25 billion provided to the state through the last major coronavirus relief package, the CARES Act. Mills and other governors have called on Congress and the White House to pass another relief bill before the end of the year and provide more flexibility in using the initial funding, which is set to expire on Dec. 31.

This story will be updated.

