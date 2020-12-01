Michael D. Pinkham Sr. 1959 – 2020 WISCASSET – Michael D. Pinkham, Sr., 61, peacefully passed away Nov. 25, 2020 with family at his side, after a 16 year battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis, in which he never gave up and kept on fighting until God called him home. Michael was born in Gardiner, the son of Albert and Iona Pinkham, Sr of Woolwich. He married high school sweetheart, Louanne Dyer, on Feb. 17, 1979. Michael attended Woolwich and Wiscasset schools. He earned his GED at Wiscasset High School in 1987. Those that knew him were admired by his patience, understanding, positive nature and willingness to help all. Michael spent the most part of his life as a self-employed blood/sand worm digger which started at the age of 9. He also worked in the woods for many years. He was an avid bowler at Yankee Lanes from 1976-2017. Michael, along with his wife, was the owner of the #4 Super Limited race car that took a 2nd place points finish in 2003 with driver George James and won the 2005 Championship in the LMS class with driver Mike Orr. He was a long time Nascar fan of Mark Martin. Michael was hopeful and anticipating a clean/fair election result for 2020. He loved his entire family and enjoyed all the get togethers. He assisted all his children with their sports talents of basketball, baseball, softball and soccer. He also coached several middle and high school teams over the years, WCC teams, and travel teams of various sports. He loved country music, especially his favorite country star, George Jones. He enjoyed the annual trips to Williamsburg, Virginia with his wife Louanne. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Iona Pinkham, Sr. of Woolwich. Michael is survived by his wife Louanne, of 41 years; along with children, Deborah Ranta and her husband Richard of Lisbon, Michael Pinkham, Jr, Adam Pinkham, and Sheena Pinkham, all of Wiscasset, Travis Pinkham and wife Karen of Woolwich, Marion Pinkham of Whitefield, and Heidi Souza and her husband Vincent of Spring Valley, Calif.; eight grandchildren, Eleven Cera, Michael Pinkham III, Earl Creamer, Gabrielle Smith, Isaiah Smith, Ella Ranta, Sylvia Percy and Oliver Pinkham; siblings, Kathleen Ward and husband Gregory of Dresden, Albert Pinkham, Jr. and wife Starr of Wiscasset, Karen Pinkham of Damariscotta, Alan Pinkham and wife Dorothy of Dixmont, Lois Leask and her husband Roger of Woolwich, Frederick Pinkham of Manchester, Stephanie Pinkham of Pittston, Tina Pinkham of Wiscasset, and Ernest Pinkham and his wife Jennifer of Harpswell; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Private funeral arrangements are under the care of the Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: National Arthritis Association at http://www.curearthritis.org

