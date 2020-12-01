PORTLAND – Maynard A. Thibeau Jr., 83, of Beldon Street, passed away on Nov. 28, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial in Scarborough. He was born in Bath, a son of Maynard Sr. and Edna (Gaudet) Thibeau. He attended schools in Bath and later began working at Snow’s Canning Company in Scarborough and CN Railroad in Portland. He continued to work for CN Railroad unit he retired at age 55. He continued to work on cars at his home for friends and family. He loved to hunt, fish and snowmobile and spent a lot time at his camp in Freeman Township.

He was pre-deceased by his wife, Margretta (Brink) Thibeau; a grandson, Brandon James Thibeau and a brother, Edward Thibeau.

He is survived by his sons, Richard, Bruce and Brian; grandchildren, Katie, Shaun and Nathan; great-grandchildren, Leah and Carson; sister, Irene Caouette.

Friends and family are invited to a time of visitation from 4-6 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

A private service will be held later.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Maynard’s online guest book.

Guest Book