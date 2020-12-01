GORHAM – Phyllis E. Pike, 88, passed away Nov. 28, 2020, at the Baron Center. She was born Aug. 9, 1932, the daughter of Vernon and Louise (Littlefield) Guptill.

Phyllis was a graduate of Gorham High School and on Nov. 10, 1950, she married Kenneth Pike. Together they made their home in Gorham and raised their family. Phyllis was employed at Samson’s as a meat wrapper and also in a dental office as a dental assistant.

In retirement, Phyllis and Kenneth spent many winters in Fort Pierce, Florida. She was an accomplished pianist and played piano on many occasions. Phyllis sang in the church choir (in Florida) and enjoyed opera. Many memories were made at the family camp in Sebago on Peabody Pond; she enjoyed tending her gardens at camp and having family gatherings where all enjoyed her home cooked meals. Phyllis liked to play horseshoes, bingo, and was a talented seamstress gifting quilts to all her grandchildren. Above all, she will be remembered as the matriarch of her family.

She is survived by her sons, Vincent Pike Sr. and his wife Evelyn, Lawrence Pike, Bradford Pike, and son in law Jason Tucker; her grandchildren, Vincent Pike Jr., Alisa Sanborn and her husband David, Christopher Pike and his wife Kerri, Joshua Tucker, Timothy Pike and his wife Emily, and Jennifer Souza and her husband Jon; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Pike, her daughter, Anne Tucker and her siblings, Vernon Guptill, Barbara Enman, and Jacqueline Giles.

A public visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Gorham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 76 State St., Gorham, Maine, 04038.

A graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Gorham at 1p.m.

To express condolences or participate in Phyllis’ online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Phyllis’ name may be made to: The Baron Center c/o Resident Fund,

1145 Brighton Ave.

Portland, ME 04102

