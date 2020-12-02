Beatrice Marie (Boudreau) Clark 1932 – 2020 FARMINGTON – Beatrice Marie (Boudreau) Clark, beloved wife of Matthew Clark of 52 years., loving mother, sister, aunt, Gigi, friend, 87, died peacefully at Sandy River Nursing Home in Farmington on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 where she had been a resident since March 2019. She was the daughter of Alphonse and Josephine (Bernard) Boudreau. She retired to Florida in 1986 then moved back to Rumford in 2014 where she lived with her daughter and son-in-law on Maple Street before entering Sandy River. For nearly 30 years she lived at HoneyVine Mobile Home Park, Largo, Fla. where she enjoyed, swimming, bingo, shuffleboard, clubhouse activities, potluck dinners, playing the piano, great music, movies, and simply getting together with friends and family. She was a long-time communicant and choir member of Holy Savior Catholic Church in Rumford, and a member of St. Justin Martyr Catholic Community Church in Largo, Fla. Bea was well known for her beautiful “angelic” soprano voice. Sharing her God-given talent thru-out her life was a big part of her calling, she especially enjoyed singing in church where she served 50 years as soloist. She also worked as a dental assistant for both Dr. Orino and Dr. Gallant of Rumford. Bea is survived by a daughter, Mrs. Edward (Cynthia) Bulger of Rumford and a son, David (wife Julie) Clark of Augusta; sister Mrs. Peter (Ann) McCluskey of Hartford, Maine, two brothers, Alphonse Jr. (Jun) of Milford, Conn. and Ernest (Ness) of Frye, Maine. Bea was predeceased by husband Matthew Clark (2006); and a son, Matthew Clark Jr. of Palm Harbor, Fla. (2003). Her greatest loves were family, eight grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, four stepgreat-grandchildren. Her life-time friends, Eva-Mae and Doug Morton, Rita Thorne, classmates of 1951, HoneyVine friends, Pam and John Colburn and Sonnie Bennett, Dolores and many others will miss her irresistible smile, her love of music, and most of all, her huge loving heart, always welcoming. There will be a Christian Burial this spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of S.G Thibault Funeral Home 250 Penobscot St. Rumford. Please visit http://www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com to leave heart felt condolences to Bea’s family and friends.

