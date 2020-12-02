CAPE ELIZABETH – Donald Albert LaFlamme, 84, of Cape Elizabeth died of a long illness at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, with his family by his side, on Nov. 29, 2020. He was born on Sept. 19, 1936, the son of Ernest and Ida LaFlamme. He was known to all as Donald, Don, Dad, Grampa, and Pipee. He married Margaret on April 27, 1963, and they spent 57 wonderful years together. He was in the Air National Guard at Quonset Point, Rhode Island, from 1959-1963. He then went on to work for S.D. Warren Paper Mill, Scott Paper Company for 36 years, retiring at the age of 62. He was a man of few words. When he spoke, we listened. He was a man that never put himself first before his family. He had a heart of gold. He enjoyed his retirement life, and he loved fishing in all his favorite trout streams. He most of all enjoyed spending time with family, whether it was time spent at the lake, or at his children’s homes’ in the company of his grandchildren. His favorite treats were apple pie, ice cream, and chocolate cake. He was predeceased by his parents, Ida and Ernest Laflamme of Westbrook, sister, Lucille McCarthy of Westbrook, grandson, Michael Laflamme, and grandson, Jason Steeves.He is survived by his wife, Margaret Laflamme of Cape Elizabeth, daughters, Kim LaFlamme of Scarborough, and Karen Berube of Scarborough, sons, Kevin and wife Robin LaFlamme of Scarborough, and Kenneth LaFlamme of Cape Elizabeth, nieces, Patty McCarthy of Westbrook and Peggy Wintle of Westbrook; grandchildren, Shawn Berube of Buxton, Brittney Berube of Scarborough, Brian Berube of Buxton, Mathew Coffeey of North Hampton, Mass., Rylee Hinton of Scarborough, Dyllan Hinton of Scarborough, Nicholas Pondant of Dayton, Taylor Sheedy of Florida, Jim Steeves of Dayton, Tessa Diggins of Biddeford, and all of his many great-grandchildren, as well as his great friends, Clara and family, Mike, and Jim. “Remember me not with tears, but with a smile.”Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House,11 Hunnewell RoadScarborough, ME 04074

Guest Book