CAPE ELIZABETH – David George Jordan passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 28, 2020, with his wife by his side in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, at the age of 72.

David was born in Portland on Jan. 17, 1948, and graduated Cape Elizabeth High School in 1966.

David was predeceased by his parents, Carroll and Shirley Jordan, also of Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

David is survived by his wife, Simonne Jordan. They were married in St. Hyacinth’s Church in Westbrook, Maine, on Dec. 20, 1969.

David is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Melanie Jordan and partner Joel Reed; his son, Ken Jordan and wife Melissa; five grandchildren, Jordan and Jacob Wright; Mitchell, Bradley and Holly Jordan. He is also lovingly remembered by his cousin, Karen Faunce.

He attended SMVTI for small engines repairs.

He entered the Naval Reserves as two years active and four years reserve. David trained at the Boot Camp Great Lakes Naval Station Training Center in Illinois. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a seaman in the boiler room on the USS Taconic. He was stationed in Newport, R.I., Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Va., and Charlestown, Mass.

David worked at LP Murray, Fox Lumber Co. in the window and door department and also at Libby Owen Ford (Pilkington Group).

David was very fond of going to the family camp in Bowdoinham where he enjoyed hunting, fishing and canoeing. He was an avid vegetable gardener.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to: Southern Maine Hospice

hospicefosouthernmaine.org

Guest Book