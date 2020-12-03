We are your neighborhood go-to place for wonderful gifts, seasonal & everyday home decor, Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments, Vera Bradley, and the widest range of “just perfect” Hallmark & Blue Mountain greeting cards in Maine. We social distance, and provide constant & thorough cleaning. Please drop by for a visit, we’re the friendliest & most caring folks to be found anywhere!
Northgate Shopping Center (Shaw’s)
91 Auburn Street (Rtes 26 & 100) At Washington Ave & Allen Ave
207-797-4645
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Arts & Entertainment
Leader of bin Laden raid pens new book
-
Arts & Entertainment
Hillary, Chelsea Clinton to tell unheralded heroes’ stories
-
Nation & World
Tiger nearly rips off volunteer’s arm at Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue in Florida
-
New England Patriots
NFL notebook: Newton on injury report, expected to be OK against Chargers
-
Times Record Sports
Brunswick boys soccer team rallies around teammate who was diagnosed with cancer