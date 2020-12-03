The most anticipated book of the year! Former President Barack Obama’s memoir of the years leading up to his historic election and his first term in office. A $45 value
Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shops
49 Exchange Street, Portland’s Old Port
207-773-4100
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Arts & Entertainment
Leader of bin Laden raid pens new book
-
Arts & Entertainment
Hillary, Chelsea Clinton to tell unheralded heroes’ stories
-
Nation & World
Tiger nearly rips off volunteer’s arm at Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue in Florida
-
New England Patriots
NFL notebook: Newton on injury report, expected to be OK against Chargers
-
Times Record Sports
Brunswick boys soccer team rallies around teammate who was diagnosed with cancer