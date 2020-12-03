BIDDEFORD — Joan A. Donovan, 84, of Biddeford, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at her home after a lengthy illness.

She was born Feb. 20, 1936, in Boston, Massachusetts, a daughter of Joseph and Sarah Cannon Gorman and was educated there, graduating from Mission High School in the Class of 1954.

Joan raised her children with love and encouraged them to show horses with her. Together they would show Quarter Horses. Joan worked as an underwriter in the insurance industry, retiring in 1998. She was always a hard worker and also enjoyed singing karaoke at the AMVETS and Eagle Clubs of Biddeford and Saco, her favorite song was “The Rose” by Bette Midler. Her love of music encouraged a passion for theater, she followed Broadway musicals on TV and loved to sing with them. Joan was a talented hostess and cook who enjoyed hosting large holiday meals to her family.

Preceding her in death were: two brothers, Steven and Paul Gorman; and two sisters, Teresa Gorman and Jean Santangello.

Surviving are: two daughters, Laurie Pierce of Biddeford and Michelle Pierce of Portland; one brother, Joseph Gorman and wife Louise of Worcester, Massachusetts; two sisters, Josephine Bacon and Pauline O’Brien both of Cotuit, Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no visiting hours. Service and inurnment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com. Donations in Joan’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association.

