Merrell Encore Ice 4 Women’s Shearling lined clog available in Burgundy, Black, and Stone in premium Suede. Women’s sizes 6-11. Highest quality comfort and construction by Merrell. The perfect gift for cozy warmth and comfort. A $119 value
220 Maine Mall Rd. South Portland, 04106
207-772-4123
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Arts & Entertainment
Leader of bin Laden raid pens new book
-
Arts & Entertainment
Hillary, Chelsea Clinton to tell unheralded heroes’ stories
-
Nation & World
Tiger nearly rips off volunteer’s arm at Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue in Florida
-
New England Patriots
NFL notebook: Newton on injury report, expected to be OK against Chargers
-
Times Record Sports
Brunswick boys soccer team rallies around teammate who was diagnosed with cancer