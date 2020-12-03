Merrell Encore Ice 4 Women’s Shearling lined clog available in Burgundy, Black, and Stone in premium Suede. Women’s sizes 6-11. Highest quality comfort and construction by Merrell. The perfect gift for cozy warmth and comfort. A $119 value

Selby Shoes, Etc.

220 Maine Mall Rd. South Portland, 04106

207-772-4123

filed under:
gift of the day
Related Stories
Latest Articles