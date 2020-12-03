DAYTON – Marion E. Ahearn, 81, of Dayton passed away Saturday Nov. 28, 2020, at her home with her beloved family by her side. She was born in Portland, Maine, on March 28, 1939, the daughter of James and Eleanor Coyne Sullivan. Marion was a graduate of Old Orchard Beach High School in 1958. She married her classmate and sweetheart, Rick J. Ahearn in 1961. Together, in the early years, they followed the Maine Fair Circuit operating Rick and Marion’s Famous Fried Clams. In 1967, Rick and Marion purchased Wild Acres Campground and they built and operated, for over 33 years, what is still today a thriving camping resort. They also owned and operated Ahearn Wild Furs and many other various business ventures. Her favorite times with Ricky were hunting, fishing, trapping, and boating. She was very proud of her four deer and one moose.

Growing up, Marion was always there for her siblings and this continued throughout her adult life. She cherished all of the time she spent with her brothers and sisters and dearly missed her Fridays with her father.

Marion loved swimming with her family in her pool and would always say, “don’t get my hair wet!”. If you ever wanted a room painted, she would put on her painting cloths, grab her brush and be the first one there. Her only acceptable payment was a Diet Pepsi and an Italian. She could spend all day watching cooking shows, Fox News, but whatever you do, don’t call her during Judge Judy. She also never had a stubborn bone in her body, just ask her. LOL

Most importantly she loved her family fiercely, especially her grandchildren. Their favorite memories were arts and crafts, shopping and making mud pies with her in the backyard. Her most recent joys in life were her two great grandchildren, Jaxon and Nora.

Marion was predeceased by her brothers, Thomas “Tommy” Sullivan, James “Sully” Sullivan and sister, Elaine “Lanie” Morgan.

She is survived by her loving husband, Frederick J. Ahearn III of Dayton, two daughters, Tammy Ahearn and Jodie Ahearn, a sister, Shirley Thayer, a sister, Sandy Bergeron and her husband, Paul, a brother, Stephen Sullivan, three grandchildren, Amanda Blow, Mitchell Blow and Morgan Ahearn and his wife Emily, and two great-grandchildren, Nora and Jaxon, and many nieces and nephews.

Due to our current pandemic, services will be held in the spring and announced at that time. Marion will be laid to rest on the family plot at their homestead in Dayton, Maine. The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to Beacon Hospice and her favorite nurse, Diane. Online condolences can be given to the family at http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

