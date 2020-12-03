An online program for the state’s hospitality and tourism businesses grant collapsed Thursday morning, just after it was opened to applications.

Hospitality, tourism and entertainment companies can apply for up to $20,000 in Economic Recovery Grant funds, part of a $40 million relief package Gov. Janet Mills unveiled this week.

Business owners began experiencing problems after the online portal opened 9 a.m. Thursday morning. Some applicants, contacting the state through Facebook, said they started when the portal opened but were unable to complete the process because the program’s submit function did not work. It brought them back to the beginning of the application instead.

Less than two hours after the application was opened, the Department of Economic and Community Development shut it down because of a technical issue. Applications will be open again on Friday at 9 a.m., a department spokeswoman said.

“This application utilizes a national system that many states utilize. Unfortunately that system is down and as a result our portal is also down. Our team is working to resolve this issue,” said Communications Director Kate Foye.

“Knowing this is a first-come, first-serve application, and in fairness to all, we have decided the portal will remain closed for the remainder of the day.”

Anyone who was able to submit an application before the system crashed should have received a confirmation email, Foye added. Applicants will have to restart the process when the system reopens Friday.

Related Headlines Maine employers receive state emergency grants worth almost $54 million

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous