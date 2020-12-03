Rotary Christmas trees
Westbrook-Gorham Rotary is selling Christmas trees and wreaths from 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at Riverbank Park on Main Street.
Masks are required.
Distracted driving warning
The Westbrook Police Department has been awarded a grant through the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety to enforce distracted driving.
A posting on the police Facebook page on Nov. 29 said it will have details continuing through September that will focus on locating violators.
“We would prefer not to have to issue tickets, so please put down your phone and other electronic devices and focus on driving,” the announcement said.
