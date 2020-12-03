Santa, Mrs. Claus come to town in snow globe

The celebrated couple Santa and Mrs. Claus rode through Gorham in style Sunday, fully protected in a snow globe aboard a Gorham Sand & Gravel company low bed in a holiday lights parade.

“The snow globe that Santa and Mrs. Claus were safely secured inside of was a perfect protection system to keep them safe from germs everywhere,” said Cindy Hazelton, director of the Recreation Department, which organized the annual event.

Because of COVID-19, Santa and Mrs. Claus did not greet children at parade’s end.

The annual parade began at Gorham Industrial Park, proceeded through the village and concluded at Gorham High School. Hazelton estimated 30 vehicle were decked out with lights.

“So many people came out to see the light parade this year,” Hazelton said. “Beginning

right on the corner of Bartlett Road all the way to Gorham High School there were people parked, safely, along Route 25 and in business parking lots. Parking spaces on South Street were full.

Hazelton said people did a great job of staying socially distanced, stayed with their vehicles, some opened sun roofs with children standing on the seat to peek at the parade.

“Lots of mask wearing, too,” Hazelton said. “The turnout was tremendous and we think this was just what everyone needed to kick off this holiday season with some smiles.”

Hazelton said she learned about the snow globe during a meeting with other recreation departments and reserved it immediately for Gorham.

Fickett acting fire chief

Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak said last week that Deputy Fire Chief Kenny

Fickett is still the acting chief. Fickett took the reins after longtime Fire Chief Robert Lefebvre retired earlier this year.

“After going through an extensive search and interview process we ended up not finding the right candidate for the position,” Paraschak said. “We’re going to take a break from the search for a month or two while we re-evaluate and then examine our options moving forward.”

Rainbow Girls create

Members of Pleasant River, Windham and Bath Assemblies of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls recently gathered at the Gorham Masonic Hall to create masks, headbands and mask lanyards for donation to local schools, nursing homes and hospitals.

The girls spent all day crafting and creating items to be donated to local schools, nursing homes and area hospitals.

The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls prepares girls for responsible and purposeful adulthood through character and leadership development, encouraging unselfish service and higher ideals in life,

and promoting teamwork and effective interpersonal communications.

For more information contact [email protected]

Covid-19 update in schools

Gorham School Department identified positive COVID-19 cases in three schools.

Two positive cases were reported at Gorham High School on Nov. 29; two at the middle school, Nov. 29; and one at Narragansett Elementary School, Nov. 30.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Nov. 25 that the U.S. public debt was $27,254,190,181, 280.20.

Lions donate to pantry

