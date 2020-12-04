Rotarians deliver dictionaries

Members of the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club delivered dictionaries to third graders in local schools, including Stevens Brook Elementary School, on Nov. 24. The club has distributed over 2,500 dictionaries to third graders in the area over the past 10 years. The Dictionary Project is one of the club’s most important literacy efforts.

“High school students have told us that their dictionary from the third grade remains in an honored place on their desks even today,” said past club President George Klauber.

Each year there are a few remaining dictionaries that the club will give to home school parents, libraries, food pantries or others that may want one. For more information, contact [email protected]

Thrift shop closes

The Thrift Shop on Main Street run by the Bridgton Hospital Guild will sadly be closing its doors permanently. Revenues generated by the shop provided several thousand dollars annually to purchase special equipment for a number of departments at the hospital. The decision to close the shop was difficult. The guild thanks the shop’s current director, Susan Capisano, as well as all the dedicated volunteers, donors and customers who made the shop a success for so many years.

Book artist at Gallery 302

Book artist Anna Low, owner of Purplebean Bindery in Auburn, will be the guest artist at Gallery 302 from Dec. 3 until Jan. 3. Anna studied at Hampshire College, The Paris Photographic Institute and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and taught art for many years. In addition to running her business, she produces artists’ books and prints, experiments with antiquated photography techniques, teaches workshops and does web and graphic design. Gallery 302, 112 Main St., is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday. Special holiday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Dec. 14-24. For more information, call 647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

Accessible trails completed

Loon Echo Land Trust, in collaboration with the Bridgton Historical Society, has completed the first phase of a new universal access trail project in Peabody-Fitch Woods at Narramissic Farm in South Bridgton, the first of its kind in the area. The half-mile trail is designed to accommodate walkers, bikers and cross-country skiers, as well as those in wheeled mobility devices, and features a gravel surface and gentle slopes running through the woods and near historic granite quarries. To learn more about the project go to lelt.org or bridgtonhistory.org.

