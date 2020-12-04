Holiday Decorating Contest

Do you enjoy spreading holiday cheer by making your house look as festive as possible during the Christmas season? If so, you may want to consider entering the Windham Parks & Recreation Department’s Holiday Decorating Contest. Register online now through Friday, Dec. 11, at windhamrecreation.com and submit a photo of your home or business. Winning homes will be chosen by a “people’s vote” on Facebook and at the Parks & Recreation office during the week of Dec. 14.

Just by entering, your display will be listed on a Holiday Lights Map that will contain the addresses of all the homes and businesses that entered the contest. The map will allow local folks to drive by and enjoy the wonderful creativity that you have put into your unique holiday display. And if you’re lucky, you may just win the drawing for a prize! This is a wonderful opportunity to warm some hearts on these cold, and sometimes lonely, December days.

Windham woman honored

Windham Neighbors Helping Neighbors has awarded their 2020 Helpful Neighbor Award to resident Claire Cressey for her outstanding support of the organization’s mission: to help provide one-time assistance to Windham residents experiencing a critical need for fuel.

“Claire has been a silent contributor to the mission for a long time. She is so deserving of the recognition,” state Rep. Mark Bryant said.

Windham Neighbors Helping Neighbors also works with those in need to provide appropriate long-term resources that they can use in the frigid winter months. The nonprofit is funded totally through donations and relies heavily on the help of volunteers like Cressey.

Congratulations, Claire, and thank you for your good work for a very worthy cause.

Rainbow Girls gather to create

Members of Pleasant River, Windham and Bath Assemblies of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls recently gathered at the Gorham Masonic Hall to create masks, headbands and mask lanyards for donation to local schools, nursing homes and hospitals.

The girls spent all day crafting and creating items to be donated to local schools, nursing homes and area hospitals.

The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls prepares girls for responsible and purposeful adulthood through character and leadership development, encouraging unselfish service and higher ideals in life, and promoting teamwork and effective interpersonal communications.

For more information contact [email protected]

Virtual Ugly Sweater Party

This year’s strange holiday season has us all missing the usual social gatherings we typically enjoy with our friends and families to celebrate the joys of the Yuletide season. To try to make up for some of the loss of that holiday fun, Windham Parks & Recreation is having a Virtual Ugly Sweater Party on Dec. 16. The entire town of Windham is invited.

Dress in your favorite ugly holiday sweater for a community-wide celebration and enjoy the party right from the comfort of your own living room, schoolroom or workplace. Participants are invited to post sweater photos on the Parks & Rec Facebook page or they can be posted on your social media pages using #WindhamUglySweater. This virtual party is designed for people of all ages, so put on your crazy sweater and join in on the fun.

