This broadside announces the Sept. 1, 1862, start of the fall term at Raymond High School. The term lasted 10 weeks under the instruction of Marcus W. Small. Classes were: Common English Branches, Higher English Branches, Languages and Navigation. Each cost between $2 and $3. Collections of Maine Historical Society. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #74931

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the Lakes Region Weekly is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years.

