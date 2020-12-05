BRUNSWICK – Andrew A. Norton, 93, of Brunswick passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Andrew was born in Harpswell on June 2, 1927 a son of the late George and Hattie (Merriman) Norton.

Andrew was educated in local schools graduating from Brunswick High in 1949 and from the University of Maine with a bachelor’s degree as a civil engineer with the class of 1955. At the end of Andrew’s Sophomore year of high school he enlisted in the US Army and served with the 11th Airborne Infantry.

Andrew worked for the Maine Department of Transportation as a civil engineer for 35 years, retiring in 1987. He enjoyed playing tennis, working outside, hiking, traveling and taking motorcycle trips. Many friends and relatives have enjoyed Andrew’s famous planter’s punches.

Andrew is survived by his wife Cheryl St. Pierre, a sister Hannah Dring; his two daughters Susan Larrabee and A. Mae Norton; as well as by many nieces and nephews.

Andrew was predeceased by his parents, the mother to his daughters Colleen Donovan Norton in 2016; and by his siblings, Charles, George, Warren, Walter and Augusta Duncan.

At this time no services are being scheduled for Andrew. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, Me. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

Guest Book