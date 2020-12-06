PORTLAND – Marjorie Love passed away on Nov. 22, 2020, succumbing to a rare, untreatable condition, Multiple Systems Atrophy. She is survived by her siblings and their families, Joel Sussman of Pennsylvania, Laura MacWaters and Tony MacWaters of Colorado, her aunt Dale Michelson of Florida, her partner Judy Wilder of Maine, nieces, nephews and an untold number of cherished friends and former associates.

Marjorie received a B.A. degree from Connecticut College and an MSW from the University of Pennsylvania. She was invited to attended several leadership summits. Passionate about civic liberties, she devoted most of her professional career to social services. She acted as executive director and consultant for many non-profit organizations throughout Maine. Prior to falling ill, Marjorie became a licensed Administrator for multi-level health care facilities and served in that capacity for five years.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Marjorie’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences to the family.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Marjorie’s memory to a charity of your choice.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous