SOUTH PORTLAND – Robert “Bob” K.W. Mitton Sr., 83, of 148 Breakwater Drive and formerly of lvie Road, Cape Elizabeth passed away from natural causes under thoughtful care at Maine Medical Center. He has ascended to Heaven on this clear sunny and unseasonably warm day of Dec. 3, 2020.

﻿Born in Portland, Maine, and kindly raised by Walter Baker formerly of Cedar Street Portland. He was a proud graduate of Portland H.S. class of 1955. After which he entered the US Air-force and honorably served four years. He then attended Hansen’s barbering program in Lewiston, Maine. Subsequently opening his own barbershop in 1959 in the Old Port. He was proud to be a very reliable, reasonable priced and friendly barber with a old school style card house out back. He and his barbershop, Bob’s Barbershop became an iconic business operating for nearly 50 years six days a week. He was always ready with a joke or other bit to lift spirts and lighten things up. Love, laughter, faith and family was his style. He often said in retirement he missed all his loyal customers and friends and he told many stories fondly.﻿

Dad was faithful in the Catholic religion and regularly attended weekly masses at Holy Cross church in South Portland, further he was a proud lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and earned the 4th degree level. Dad was also a member of the American legion post 17 in Portland. Dad was a true New England sports fan and loved going to see the Red Sox’s play at Fenway Park. He enjoyed living at The Breakwater in South Portland, having many friendly and dear neighbors. He and our mother Ann, enjoyed having a glass of wine out in the courtyard and visiting with their neighbors and walking to Bug Light Park.

﻿Dad enjoyed traveling having visited Alaska, parts of Europe, Hawaii and many of the Caribbean islands among many other destinations. He was particularly fond of visiting the beautiful Dutch island of Aruba where he returned 10 separate times over the years and was on a first name basis with many of the folks down there.﻿

Bob is survived by his wife Ann C. Mitton of 62 years. Also by his three sons, daughter and their spouses, Bob Jr., Steve, Mike, and Susan, who was by his side holding his hand and comforting him in the final moments of his life. Also survived by his dear sister, Beverly Colbourn and family of Syracuse, N.Y., the Fredrick family, numerous nieces and nephews. Dad was blessed with eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren all of whom he loved dearly.﻿

We love you Dad and you be missed greatly. Rest peacefully

﻿Due to current circumstances, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Bob’s memorial page, check for the date of service, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

