YARMOUTH – Carmine (Carmen) Melito of Yarmouth, Maine, passed away Nov. 30, 2020, from complications associated with Parkinson’s Disease.Born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1937, he was the son of Alphonse “Al” and Carol (Sutero) Melito. He graduated from West Side High School and went on to earn a BA degree in Industrial Design- Sculpture from Newark College of Fine and Industrial Art followed by a BA in Industrial Technology at Keane College of New Jersey and two Masters degrees in Education and Administration through the University of Maine system.Often called the Renaissance man by his friends, Carmen’s career was as varied and eclectic as his interests. He followed the family footsteps first becoming a butcher, later owning and operating an auto service station, then a package designer, toy designer, model fabricator, teacher of Industrial Arts and vocational special education, then administrator in three states (New Jersey, Maine and North Carolina). At the same time he was a gifted stone sculptor exhibiting and winning prizes for his work up and down the east coast, including being named one of the best new artist of 1972. He told the story of how his grandfather (another Carmine Melito) introduced him to opera, often taking him to the Met starting when Carmen was five. He attributed this to his lifelong love of all types of music as well as his attempts to learn and play eleven different instruments, including the violin and mandolin which he then successfully taught himself to make. Several “Melito mandolins and violins “ are being enjoyed by children in the area to whom he gifted his creations in the hopes it would foster their lifelong love of music.He was proud of his military service in the Air Force and New Jersey Air National Guard. Ironically, once discharged he refused to ever set foot in any aircraft again.His ability to repair nearly everything is legendary as is his workshop/ art studio outfitted with every tool from the mundane to the obscure. His love of cars – easily owning over 75 in his lifetime – brought him joy as well as the admonition by the New Jersey Department of Motor Vehicles he would have to obtain a dealer license if he traded one more car that year. He was predeceased by his parents, first wife, JoAnne (Geronimo) Barrett and dear uncle and aunt, Frank and Emma Melito. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Elaine Tomaszewski, cousins, Carmine Melito and his wife Susan, Susan Sullivan and husband Douglas Lake, Jonathan and Holly Melito, and their children, Mason and Sophie, Jeffrey and Shelly Melito and their children, Emma and Evan, Stephen and Andrea Placke-Sullivan and daughter, Hannah, sisters-in-law, Karolyn Maniurski and Kathleen Little and her partner Anthony Machi, brother-in-law, Richard Maniurski, nephew, Michael Maniurski and nieces, Jennifer Maniurski and Meredith Charest.It is difficult to say where Carmen was happiest because there were so many times and places, but sailing on Casco Bay at the helm of “Get the Hook 3” was definitely one. More recently Sunday Zoom calls with all the laughter brightened his world.The family thanks Dr. Daniel Pierce and his entire staff at Intermed Yarmouth, and Dr. William Stamey and his staff at MidCoast Neurology for their expert professional, compassionate care through the years, and Yarmouth Fire and Rescue teams of EMTs for their unfailing responses to calls. Special thanks also to the staff and members of Veterans Adaptive Sports and Training (VAST) at Pineland Farms. Wednesday mornings were always a great time for Carmen.Due to COVID restrictions a celebration of his life will be planned for a later date.In the meantime perhaps the best way to remember Carmen is to enjoy a great dinner with family and friends and toast to a life well lived.Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Carmen’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook. ﻿Those who wish to remember Carmen may donate to Parkinson’s Foundation 200 SE 1st Street. Suite 800Miami, Fl 33131OrPineland Farms VAST15 Farm View Drive New Gloucester, ME 04269OrYarmouth Fire and Rescue178 North RoadYarmouth, ME 04096﻿

Guest Book