SCARBOROUGH – James Angus Beaudry, formerly of Biddeford Pool, passed away at the age of 97 on December 3, 2020 at the Maine Veterans’ Home.

Jim’s remarkably impactful life began on August 19, 1923 when he was born in Portland to the late James and Mary (Doucette) Beaudry. Growing up, he attended Cathedral Grammar School and graduated from Cheverus High School in 1941. After graduation, Jim answered the call of his country and served in the United States Army during World War II from 1943 to 1945. During the two years he was in the war, he served throughout Central Europe including the Ardennes, Normandy and the Rhineland.

After returning home from the war, Jim enrolled in the University of Maine at Orono, receiving a B.A. in 1949 and graduating in 1952 with a Master’s in Education. While attending a Christmas party in the mid-1950’s, he met a young woman named Joan Martin. Little did either of them know, but this chance meeting would lead to a loving 35-year marriage. Jim and Joan were married on June 15, 1957 and shortly thereafter began their family.

Jim had a successful career in teaching and education, but most importantly, in positively influencing young peoples’ lives. His career would take their family all over the State of Maine. He taught in Houlton, Norway, Wells, and eventually ended up back home in the Portland area as a teacher, coach and ultimately as Athletic Director for St. Francis College (now the University of New England). Upon returning to southern Maine, Jim and Joan settled in Biddeford Pool where they raised their four children.

It was at St. Francis where Jim’s career really began to impact lives. For many years he coached the St. Francis Basketball team – if there was one thing Jim loved other than family, it was basketball. He dedicated himself to ensuring that his players were well-coached, and well-cared-for. Whether during clinics or the regular season, Jim pushed his players in a positive way to be the best they could be. Not only did he coach them, but he also fostered and nurtured life-long relationships with them. Regular visits from his players some 40 years after retiring from St. Francis bear witness to his lasting influence. For his contributions to the Athletic Community at UNE, he was honored by becoming the first member of the UNE Athletic Hall of Fame, having a gymnasium named after him, and having a scholarship endowed in his name.

When he wasn’t coaching, Jim was very active in the Biddeford Pool and Biddeford communities where he was a communicant of the former St. Mary’s Church in Biddeford. He was a huge jazz aficionado and travelled throughout Southern Maine with family and friends to enjoy the music. With his sincere, warm, and friendly personality, Jim could talk with, and befriend, anyone. This is perhaps best captured by a family member who recently noted that Jim Beaudry “never met a stranger”.

Above all else, Jim was a family man. He was a husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was the ultimate mentor and cheerleader for his family, and his many friends. His children and grandchildren can attest to his passion for their activities and the support he showed by rarely missing an event in which his family was involved.

Those who knew Jim would describe him as great storyteller with a wonderful sense of humor. He was humble, gentle and always positive. He always looked for the good in people and went above and beyond to help anyone in need. He was a part of the “Greatest Generation” and embodied that in every fiber of his being. Simply put, he was a wonderful man who will be deeply missed.

Jim was welcomed to Heaven by his parents, his beloved wife, Joan, and their daughter, Mary Ann. He is also predeceased by his sisters, Marie Espinosa, Frances Irvine and Patricia Beaudry.

Jim Beaudry is survived by his daughters, Beth Stilphen and husband Kevin of Cape Elizabeth, and Becky Marshall and husband Clint of Biddeford Pool; his son, Jim M. Beaudry and wife Angelynne Amores of Portland; and his sister, Theresa Hunter of Peabody, MA. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, for whom he will always be “Grampy”: Lydia Stilphen; Christopher, MaryAnn, and Jack Marshall; Nicole Hines and Kaitlyn Beaudry; and his great-granddaughter, Charlotte Hines.

In consideration for current circumstances, Jim’s family will be having a private Mass of Christian Burial. They respectfully invite you to watch the livestream on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10AM by visiting https://www.facebook.com/conroytullywalker. A public celebration of his remarkable life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Jim’s memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club

of Southern Maine,

PO Box 7830

Portland, Maine 04112

or to the Joan Beaudry Education Scholarship c/o Biddeford Pool Community Center by visiting biddefordpoolcommunitycenter.org/education-fund/.

Guest Book