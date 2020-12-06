GEORGETOWN – Robert “Bobby” Waugh Blethen Jr. of Georgetown, Maine, passed away when his fishing vessel was lost to the sea on Nov. 23, 2020.

Bobby was born on Nov. 20, 1979, in Portland, Maine, and raised in Yarmouth, Maine. He was a caring child who easily connected with those around him and who was often found taking things apart and putting them back together at an early age. He began working in the fishing industry as a teenager. He excelled at the challenging work and went on to captain several boats, most recently F/V Emmy Rose. Bobby was a respected member of the fishing community.

Bobby was a generous man. He took pride in being able to help friends and loved ones when needed. He was not concerned about possessions and would easily give away anything he had to someone who wanted or needed it. Bobby always had a story to tell and had an energy that drew people to him. In recent years he was happiest when spending time with his son, Jack. Never one to sit still, he kept busy even when home, fixing up his family’s new house, playing outdoors, and socializing with his many friends.

He is survived by his partner, Ann Preble, and their son, Jack Blethen; his daughters, Taitum Rice and Haylie Caron; his parents, Robert and Debora Blethen; his sister, Lisa Blethen and her husband, Jonathan Pohorilak; his nephew and niece, Jonas and Edith Pohorilak; and his mother and father in-law, Judy and Chip Preble. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Edith Twombly and Nancy Blethen.

A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m., on Dec. 12, 2020, at “the desert”, 254 Commercial Street, Portland.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous