WINDHAM – Judy L. (Ackerman) Lombard, 73, of Portland, passed away on Dec. 2, 2020, at Ledgewood Manor after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Judy was born on Oct. 24, 1947, in Wisconsin, daughter of Dr. Eugene and Edythe (Margoles) Ackerman. Judy was raised in Wisconsin where she attended local schools graduating from Nicolet High School and went on to Tulane University where she was a double major in math and English. She spent the majority of her career as a computer programmer and enjoyed what she did, but had to retire early due to the onset of her Parkinsons.

Judy was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Eugene and Edythe Ackerman and her older brother, Robert Ackerman. Judy was also predeceased by her husband, Richard B. Lombard, who lost his battle with cancer in 2004.

Judy is survived by her twin sons, Andrew Lombard of Rhode Island and his wife Al, and Matthew Lombard and his wife Darcie of Windham. Judy was a special “Nanny Beans” to five grandchildren, Gavin, Ella, Collin of Windham, and Samson and Freyja of Rhode Island. She is also survived by her older brother, Michael Ackerman of Massachusetts, as well as three nephews and their families.

Judy enjoyed going to the gym and attending spin classes as well as collecting anything that was collectible. She was an avid football fan and enjoyed watching on Sundays. She enjoyed times at Old Orchard Beach and Boothbay Harbor. She loved attending her grandchildren’s various activities as well. When she was in better health she enjoyed traveling. Some of her fondest memories were the two trips she made to Disney World with her grandkids.

Thank you to the staff at Birchwoods in Portland and to the staff at Ledgewood Manor in Windham for providing such great care of Judy in these last few years.

Due to the current pandemic, services will be in the spring of 2021 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. Judy will be forever missed by her family and many friends she made along the way.

