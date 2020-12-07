Natalie Hazel Alexander 1941 – 2020 PHIPPSBURG – Natalie Hazel Alexander, 78, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. She was born Feb. 25, 1941 in Bath, a daughter of Jerry and Hazel Smith Wallace. She attended Phippsburg schools, earning a diploma from Morse High School. She married the love of her life, Henry Washington Alexander Jr., on Sept. 6, 1958 in Litchfield and raised their family in their hometown of Phippsburg. She started working at the age of 13 at Rock Garden Inn but later went on to work at L.L Bean for many years until she retired. She was a member of Sebasco Church, the Phippsburg Auxiliary, and had volunteered her time at the Phippsburg School in her younger years. In her free time she could be found singing and playing her guitar with her family and friends or sewing beautiful quilts cherished by all. She was well known for her gentle kind soul, her selfless manner, and most of all, her humorous moments. She was blessed with a large family whom she loved deeply. She was predeceased by two brothers, Jerry Wallace Jr., Joseph Wallace, and by a sister Harriet York. She is survived by her loving husband, Henry Alexander of Phippsburg; her daughters, Kathleen Morse and husband Sheldon Jr. of Harpswell, Denise Calkin and husband Todd of Phippsburg, a son, Mark Alexander and wife Noreen of Phippsburg; two brothers, Gary Wallace and wife Christine of Phippsburg, and Kevin Wallace of Brunswick, four sisters, Janet Wyman and husband Phillip of Phippsburg, Grace Moore of Phippsburg, Jeanie Wallace of Brunswick, and Sandra Anderson of Brunswick; six grandchildren, Ashley Morse Bailey of Brunswick, Josh Morse of Harpswell, Brittany Alexander of Wiscasset, Alden Alexander of Phippsburg, Whitney Calkin of Phippsburg, Tucker Calkin of Phippsburg; and six great grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends that will miss her dearly. In sadness of her passing, we find comfort knowing she is no longer in pain, and know we will be able to sing, dance and share a laugh with her again someday. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Memorial contributions can be made to the: Phippsburg Fire and Rescue 1060 Main Rd. Phippsburg, ME 04562

