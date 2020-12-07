Timothy Allen Black 1953 – 2020 WESTBROOK – Timothy Allen Black left this world on Nov 30, 2020 after being attacked by a ladder – or maybe not – we all know how he loved a good story. A few of his favorites involved living in San Francisco, biking thru Florida, working at the bike shop in Brunswick, camping adventures in Maine and beyond with his family, being a volunteer fireman for the OBIFD, traveling through the US and Ireland with Cheryl, hearing strange humming noises coming from the second floor of the garage, and his numerous cats all named some version of Ding. Tim was born June 30, 1953 in North Conway, N.H. – but only because, as the story goes, Fryeburg, Maine, where they lived, didn’t have a hospital. His parents, Kenneth Black and Marjorie Murch Black, then moved to Gorham N.H., and finally to Yarmouth, Maine where Tim graduated high school. Tim grew up spending memorable summers on Orrs Island in the Black family home, and eventually moved there full time. He was the owner of Designs Unlimited, retiring in 2018, whereupon he moved to Westbrook, and divided his time between there and his home in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Among other things, he loved to travel, rehab houses, drink PBR, watch SpaceX launches and sports, sit by a bonfire, go camping, ride his bike, follow the progress of the Crosstown Parkway in Port St. Lucie and Rock Row in Westbrook, and follow the stock market. According to Tim, he loved to mow the lawn, but that is debatable. Tim left behind the love of his life, Cheryl Ferrante; his children Tiffany Black and her wife Crystal, Elisabeth Black, Seth Ferrante and his wife Skye, and Lauren Ferrante. He also leaves behind grandson, Dustin Hale, granddaughters Jane Ferrante and Parker Ferrante; his brother Karl Black and his wife Demi, his sister-in-law Jan Black and her husband Bob Paul; nieces Theresa Stevens (Al), Karen Plamondon (Robert), and Maria Noel (Jon) and nephews Brian Black (Claire) and Nathan Black. He also leaves behind Frank Hampton, who Tim considered to be part of the family, as well as many, many dear friends and, of course, the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. Tim was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Bob. There is no planned service, but Tim’s family hopes you will smile when you remember him, perhaps even crack open a PBR and say “here’s to ya, Tim”. To share memories of Tim or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com Tim had a love of cats. To that end, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: HART of Maine Adoption Center and Shelter for cats in Cumberland, Maine

Guest Book