Ruth Iona Trainor Lanagan 1924 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Ruth Iona Trainor Lanagan, 96, of Brunswick died on Dec. 2, 2020, in her home at Thornton Hall, Brunswick. Ruth was born on Nov. 28, 1924, the daughter of Burton Daniel Clark Trainor and Annette Waichulis Ruth attended Becker College in Massachusetts and went on to work as a secretary at Brunswick School District for 30 years, primarily at Coffin Elementary School. Ruth enjoyed spending time with family and friends, casino, swimming, and dancing. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association as well as the Brunswick Art Club Ruth is survived by her children, Janet Lanagan Sullivan and her partner Jonathan H. Klein of Stonington, Conn., Peggy Lanagan Corey and her husband Richard Corey of Portland, Laurie Lanagan and Robert Michael Lanagan of Winston-Salem, N.C.; and by her granddaughters, Shelley Deming of Smithfield, R.I., Jessica Corey Cattaneo and her husband Stephen Cattaneo of South Portland, Briana Mendiola Mitchell and her husband Korte Mitchell of North Carolina, and Gracie Lanagan of North Carolina. Ruth also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Tyler Deming, Taylor Deming, and Tara Deming of Smithfield R.I. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Robert James Lanagan; and a daughter, Susan Lanagan Rosenfeld Services for Ruth will be held in the summer of 2021. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net Memorial donations may be made in her memory to: Alzheimer’s Association P.O. Box 96011 Washington DC 20090-6011

