KITTERY

Vendors, live music at outdoor winter market

The Kittery Community Market is bringing the tradition of the European outdoor winter market experience from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, featuring local artisans, farms, and prepared food vendors at 10 Shapleigh Road.

Grab brunch or takeout at Blue Mermaid and swing by Tributary Brewing Co for a craft beer and try their new Shelter IPA; both are located in the same plaza.

There will be live music and hot beverages sold by Kate’s Bakery, Chef’s Cove, and Vida Tortilla.

There will be a full vendor lineup with lots of options for holiday shopping and cooking needs.

PORTLAND

Bless you! Bishop offers virtual Advent prayer

During Advent, Bishop Robert Deeley will host a special virtual prayer and blessing gathering for all Maine families at 5 p.m. Sunday. The live presentation, which should last about 10 minutes, will be available on Lifesize.

There are three simple ways to access the blessing to which all are welcome to attend. View the login information at portlanddiocese.org/BishopFamilyBlessing.

PORTLAND

Telemedicine topic of free business webinar

A free Mainebiz Health Care virtual forum will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday via Zoom webinar.

Mainebiz brings together a panel of local experts to discuss telemedicine, what it means for your business, and what health care savings it has for employees and the employer.

the panel of executive business leaders include: Peter Hayes, president & CEO at Healthcare Purchaser Alliance of Maine; Pat Keran, vice president, Product & Innovation at UnitedHealthcare; Martin Wesolowski, DO, MBA, health plan medical director at Martin’s Point Health Care; and moderated by Joanne Rawlings-Sekunda, director of the Consumer Health Care Division at the Maine Bureau of Insurance.

This event is sponsored by Pierce Atwood LLP and UnitedHealthcare. For more details or to register, visit mainebiz.biz/HealthCare.

PORTLAND

K of C collecting backpacks for people in need

The Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of Hope Parish will hold its annual “Backpack Weekend” Saturday and Sunday to collect new and gently used backpacks to benefit people in need.

The backpacks will be collected during weekend masses at St. Pius X Church, at 492 Ocean Ave. at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and at 7 and 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. Backpacks also will be collected at 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Church at 673 Stevens Ave. Collection boxes will be set-up at the entrance of the two churches before, during, and after the following masses.

Backpacks can also be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday at St. Joseph Church.

The Knights will distribute the backpacks to people in need at the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen.

For more details, call Our Lady of Hope Parish at 797-7026.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Church holding food drive to benefit pantry

The First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport will host a Holiday Food Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to benefit the food pantry of York County Shelter Programs, Inc. of Alfred.

All non-perishable food items will be collected at the church at 141 North St. Masks and physical distancing required.

Monetary donations also will be accepted either by mail or in person during the drop off on on Saturday. Make checks payable to First Congregational Church with “food pantry” on the memo line and send your check to 141 North St., Kennebunkport 04046.

For more details, go to firstchurchkport.org.

FREEPORT

Pop-up Holiday Art Show set for this weekend

The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Freeport will present a weekend pop-up Holiday Art Show, running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 42 Main St.

This show, part of Freeport’s annual Sparkle Weekend celebration, features visual arts and fine crafts in all price ranges and includes work created by members of the Meetinghouse Arts gallery. No appointment is necessary and admission is free. Some of the Holiday Art Show work is also available to be viewed and purchased online at Meetinghousearts.org through December. The site is being continually updated so check back frequently.

ORONO

Webinar offers tips for preparing edible gifts

University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar about preparing edible holiday gifts from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Topics include cost-effective ways to make edible holiday gifts, food safety tips to consider, and Maine foods to use in soup and baking mixes and preserved products. UMaine Extension staff will demonstrate recipes in an interactive format.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the program webpage to receive the link and resources.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call Kate McCarty at 781-6099 or email [email protected]

DAMARISCOTTA

Library’s online talk guest is writer Carol Gardner

Skidompha Library’s Chats with Champions will feature an online talk with writer Carol Gardner at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Gardner, author of the book “Involuntary Americans: Scottish Prisoners in Early Colonial Maine,” will discuss the more than 400 prisoners of war who were brought to Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts against their will in 1650-1651.

To attend this online Chat via Zoom, go to skidompha.org to receive a link.

For more details, call the library at 563-5513.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: