The United States needs to seek diplomatic action in response to the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, to de-escalate the tension between the U.S. and Iran. Some steps to take include re-entering the Iran nuclear deal with support from Maine’s congressional delegation: Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden. They should also ensure that language is included in the Defense Appropriations Act to prevent war with Iran and make a public statement calling for Rep. Barbara Lee’s amendments to be included in the act.

To end endless war, the 2002 Iraq Authorization for Use of Military Force should be repealed within the first 100 days of Congress. Furthermore, the 2001 AUMF should be repealed. It has been used by three different administrations to authorize military actions in 19 different countries. This is a human and environmental tragedy.

What’s more, our congressional delegation must call for reprogramming military funds to address our true national security issue, COVID-19. The Pentagon has failed to pass an audit. They have shown that they cannot responsibly keep track of funds and equipment, not to mention that they enter into bottomless-pit contracts for overpriced, outdated weapons systems. Without health, economic security and democracy, we are nothing as a nation.

Ginny Schneider

South Portland

