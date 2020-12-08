The United States needs to seek diplomatic action in response to the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, to de-escalate the tension between the U.S. and Iran. Some steps to take include re-entering the Iran nuclear deal with support from Maine’s congressional delegation: Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden. They should also ensure that language is included in the Defense Appropriations Act to prevent war with Iran and make a public statement calling for Rep. Barbara Lee’s amendments to be included in the act.
To end endless war, the 2002 Iraq Authorization for Use of Military Force should be repealed within the first 100 days of Congress. Furthermore, the 2001 AUMF should be repealed. It has been used by three different administrations to authorize military actions in 19 different countries. This is a human and environmental tragedy.
What’s more, our congressional delegation must call for reprogramming military funds to address our true national security issue, COVID-19. The Pentagon has failed to pass an audit. They have shown that they cannot responsibly keep track of funds and equipment, not to mention that they enter into bottomless-pit contracts for overpriced, outdated weapons systems. Without health, economic security and democracy, we are nothing as a nation.
Ginny Schneider
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Delegation should support steps to ease tension with Iran
-
Community News
Events
-
Business
Marijuana has grown to become Maine’s most valuable crop
-
Opinion
Commentary: Trump’s legacy could be a more lenient immigration system
-
Local & State
Maine’s changes to case investigation, contact tracing not likely to have major impact
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.