The power going out should be an exception to the rule, not the rule. When are the Public Utilities Commission or our elected representatives going to take Central Maine Power to task for their lackluster service?
Instead of building a corridor that most Mainers don’t want and will mainly benefit Massachusetts, I have an idea: Prior to building the corridor, CMP should have to use stronger power poles and heavier wire to prevent these constant outages every time the wind blows.
Kennebunk Power and Light uses this type of equipment and you very rarely, if ever, hear of their customers suffering through outages.
Perhaps if CMP did this they wouldn’t be rated as the worst power provider in the country among business customers.
Jon Spinner
Scarborough
