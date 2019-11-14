Central Maine Power Co. ranks last in a survey of business customers’ opinions of their utility companies, behind even a California utility accused of being responsible for wildfires that killed 85 people last year.

CMP, which delivers electricity to homes and businesses in central and southern Maine, was ranked last on J.D. Power’s survey of the business customers of dozens of electric utilities around the country, scoring 639 points on a 1,000-point scale. The top ranked utility was Entergy Texas, with a score of 831. The survey was based on 21,000 online interviews conducted between February and October with business customers who pay at least $200 a month on electricity.

After CMP, the lowest-rated utility in the country was Pacific Gas and Electric, in the West region’s large utility category, with 724 points. It’s alleged that faulty PG&E lines were responsible for touching off last year’s “Camp” Fire, which burned much of the town of Paradise, California, and was responsible for dozens of deaths. The utility, which filed for bankruptcy in January, has had to periodically cut off power to large segments of its customer base to prevent a recurrence of fires this fall.

CMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But the news amid two years of troubles for the Augusta-based utility. A severe wind storm in October knocked out power to more than 400,000 homes in October of 2017 at the same time CMP was launching a new billing and metering system. In the months that ensured, more than 100,000 faulty bills were sent out, prompting thousands of customers complaints and triggering four separate investigations.

A June investigation by the Portland Press Herald found that the company had mismanaged the rollout of the new system and misled the public. Since the rollout, a pending class-action suit has been filed by angry customers, and state regulators are considering whether to penalize the utility for poor customer service among other concerns. A decision by the Maine Public Utilities Commission is expected by the end of the year. Additionally, the PUC considering a CMP rate increase.

CMP has acknowledged its customer service shortfalls and in recent months hired a new chief for that division, and more customer service representatives.

‘POOR BY COMPARISON’

Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, said the survey is important because it reflects the attitude of business customers toward CMP. Business owners and managers are often reluctant to speak out because they need to maintain a good relationship with the utility, Berry said.

Berry is a frequent critic of CMP and has a bill before the Legislature which would start a process to convert CMP to a consumer-owned utility. The bill is likely to be voted on in February, he said.

CMP, Berry said, is “very poor by comparison” to consumer-owned utilities in customer perceptions. He said the utility and others in New England has focused on building costly new transmission lines, which are paid for by consumers.

“We’re all paying through the nose for it,” he said, and electric rates in New England “are on stilts compared with other parts of the company.”

Berry said CMP also lags on service and has been critical of the company’s response to storms that have knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers, many for days, including two major storms this fall.

This story will be updated.

