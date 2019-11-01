Strong winds and driving rain brought down trees and knocked out power to more than 104,000 residents and businesses statewide Friday morning.
Central Maine Power reported more than 65,000 customers were in the dark as of 6:07 a.m., with the bulk of the outages in Cumberland, Androscoggin Kennebec and Lincoln counties.
Emera Maine counted more than 39,000 customers, with more than 12,000 of them in Penobscot County, were also without electricity.
The wind storm is the second this fall that has brought down tree limbs and power lines.
In Cumberland County, Brunswick and Harpswell were particularly hard hit, with roughly 3,000 customers in the dark, with no estimated restoration time posted yet by CMP.
The outages also triggered a string of school cancellations or delays. In Orono, outages cancelled classes and campus activities at the University of Maine until 5 p.m.
Wind gusts rose to 29 mph at the Portland International Jetport by 6 a.m., and hit 32 miles per hour in Lewiston, but other areas saw higher wind-speeds, according to the National Weather Service in Gray. In Bangor, winds reached 52 mph by 6 a.m., and 59 mph in Bar Harbor.
Further inland, the winds in Fryeburg reached 39 mph., according to the weather service.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Trump changing residence from NYC to Florida
-
Business
U.S. added 128,000 jobs in October despite GM strike
-
Nation & World
Joint Turkish and Russian patrols begin in Syrian region
-
Local & State
Heavy winds knock out power to thousands in Maine Friday morning
-
Times Record
Roadwork in Brunswick expected to continue through mid-week
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.