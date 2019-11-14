J.D. Power divides its customer satisfaction surveys by region and size of utility. CMP, with a score of 639 out of 1,000, rated lowest in the eastern region for mid-size utilities and lowest of all 87 national utilities ranked in the survey. Overall satisfaction was assessed by six factors (listed in order of importance): power quality and reliability; corporate citizenship; price; billing and payment; communications; and customer service.

Overall, the best utilities in the country were:

Entergy Texas, The Woodlands, Texas: 831

Georgia Power, Atlanta : 828

El Paso Electric, Texas: 820

SRP, Phoenix: 819

Kentucky Utilities, Lexington: 815

And the worst:

Central Maine Power: 639

Pacific Gas & Electric, San Francisco: 724

NY SEG, Ithaca: 733

Central Hudson Gas & Electric, Poughkeepsie, New York: 739

Eversource, Hartford, Connecticut: 741

