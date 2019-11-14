J.D. Power divides its customer satisfaction surveys by region and size of utility. CMP, with a score of 639 out of 1,000, rated lowest in the eastern region for mid-size utilities and lowest of all 87 national utilities ranked in the survey. Overall satisfaction was assessed by six factors (listed in order of importance): power quality and reliability; corporate citizenship; price; billing and payment; communications; and customer service.
Overall, the best utilities in the country were:
Entergy Texas, The Woodlands, Texas: 831
Georgia Power, Atlanta : 828
El Paso Electric, Texas: 820
SRP, Phoenix: 819
Kentucky Utilities, Lexington: 815
And the worst:
Central Maine Power: 639
Pacific Gas & Electric, San Francisco: 724
NY SEG, Ithaca: 733
Central Hudson Gas & Electric, Poughkeepsie, New York: 739
Eversource, Hartford, Connecticut: 741
