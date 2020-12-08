BUXTON – Bruce M. Emery, 81, passed away on Dec. 6, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after battling cancer with his family at his side. His daughter Jeanette and granddaughter Elizabeth were present at the moment of his passing.

He was born on May 30, 1939, a son of the late Henry and Doris (Katon) Emery.

After graduating from S.D. Hanson High School, Bruce served in the National Guard.

Over the years, Bruce worked for Emery Brothers, Ralph Cusack, Paul Merrill in Buxton, the Maine Turnpike Authority, Pinkham and Elwell Construction, Tilcon ME Inc., Basil Townsend, Longhorn, Wal-Mart, and delivered newspapers for the Portland Press Herald.

He grew up in Buxton milking cows and enjoyed travelling across the U.S. including to Florida and Branson, Mo. with friends Priscilla and John Roy, snowmobiling, camping, racing at Beech Ridge and gardening.

He was a President of the Good Sam Club of Maine, President of the Pine Crafters, President of the Cater and DeCater Reunion for over 40 years, and a member of the State Grange, North Scarborough Grange, Saco River Grange, Limington Grange, North Saco Grange, York County Pomona Grange, and National Grange. Bruce also served in the Bar Mills Fire Department and Buxton Fire-Police.

He was predeceased by his wife Mary Jane (Roy) Emery in 2010, and all his siblings, Louis Emery, Hazel Meserve, Mildred Ramsey, and Robert Emery.

Bruce is survived by his children, Bradley Emery and his wife Heidi of Saco, Keith Emery and his wife Linda of Buxton, Larry Emery and his wife Wanda of Buxton, Steven Emery and his wife Jane of Indiana, and Jeanette Fernstrom and her husband Scott of Buxton; ten grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and was a grandpa to many others.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday Dec. 12 from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22), Buxton. Please be mindful of COVID restrictions and mask wearing, both inside and outside the funeral home. If you have a classic truck, you are welcome to bring it to the visiting hours. A graveside service will be held in the spring at South Buxton Cemetery. Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to:

New England

Cancer Specialists

100 Campus Dr. Suite 108

Scarborough, ME 04074 or:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

Guest Book