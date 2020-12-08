Bouchard Cushman 1918 – 2020 YARMOUTH – Leonie Bouchard Cushman, 102, of Yarmouth and formerly of Pownal, died early Saturday morning Dec. 5, 2020, with her family by her side at Brentwood Rehabilitation Facility. She was born in Fort Kent on Oct. 27, 1918, a daughter of Omer and Mandy (Murphy) Malenfant and was educated in Fort Kent schools. As a young teenager, Leonie worked for the nuns in a hospital in northern Maine as a caregiver for the sick and elderly, which was simply a prelude of what was to come later in life. She was first married to Alphie Bouchard in 1937 and he predeceased her in 1982. She later married Howard Cushman in 1985 and he also predeceased her in 2014. For many decades, Leonie worked as a housewife and homemaker as she and Alphie raised their seven children in Durham. Among her favorite enjoyments were sewing, home canning of fruits and vegetables, cooking and baking and entertaining for family. She also enjoyed knitting, braiding rugs, and collecting stamps. But more than anything, Leonie was a lady of strong faith and for her entire life, she was such a natural and true caregiver in every sense of the word. For so many years, she was a caregiver and provider to many family members as they became older and needed care. She had an incredibly positive attitude and was always so accepting of others. Leonie was a loving, dedicated and hardworking wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed. She leaves behind her son Ray Bouchard and his wife Sharon of Brunswick; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Leonie was predeceased by her first husband, her second husband, six children and eight brothers and sisters. The family wishes to thank Brentwood for the excellent care they gave Leonie while she was in their care. You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with Leonie’s family by visiting their online guestbook at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral home and church are limited to 50 people at any given time. Visitation. Wednesday, 4-7 p.m., at Crosman Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Holy Trinity Church Thursday 11 a.m. A service of Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls, 353-4951.

