RAYMOND – Jami Marie Stiles, 63, from Raymond, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2020. Jami Marie Stiles was a beloved daughter, sister, mother and friend.

Jami was born Feb 1, 1957, eldest daughter of Wayne and Georganne Toni (Stiles) Hansom. She was a graduate of Windham High School a spent many years of taking care of others as a CNA.

Jami was a loving and compassionate person who had the ability to always look at life as the glass being half full. She always looked for the good in people and she had the kindest soul of anyone you would ever meet.Jami enjoyed word-find puzzles, watching the Price is Right, her “Soaps”, the jewelry channel and orange popsicles! She spent endless hours at the beach on Sebago Lake with her mother every summer, she loved spending time with her family, with whom she had very close relationships with. She also loved spending time with the families French Bull Dogs, who gave her much love and comfort.Jami is survived by her mother, Georganne Toni (Stiles) Hanscom, Gorham; sisters, Linda Jones, Standish, Michele Coffin, Raymond, Heidi Stiles, Raymond, and her brothers, Steve Stiles, Standish, and John Stiles, Windham; cousin, Cindy Barr, Windham, children, Jennifer McFarland, Windham, and Wayne Jones, Westbrook, and her grandchildren, Jocelyn and Cotye McFarland, as well as many nieces and nephews.Jami is preceded in death by her father, Wayne Stiles, her maternal grandparents, George and Marcia Loeffler, her paternal grandparents, Dorothy and Percy Stiles, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.A special thank you to Jamis’ hospice nurse, Jay LaPlante from Hospice of Southern, Maine.”Her wings were ready but our hearts were not.”Due to Covid-19, there will be an immediate family only graveside burial at the North Gorham Cemetary in Gorham.In lieu of flowers – please donate to the American Cancer Society in honor of Jami M. Stiles.

Guest Book