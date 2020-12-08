BUXTON – Timothy Merton Libby, Sr., 70, formerly of Windham, died on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, peacefully in his sleep of natural causes. He was born in Portland on June 20, 1950, a son of William, Jr. and Florence (Mayberry) Libby. Tim grew up in Windham and attended local schools. He proudly served his country on the U.S.S. Enterprise during the Vietnam War. Tim was a volunteer member of the Windham Fire Department. He enjoyed a good cup of coffee, a story with family and friends, and a good fishing spot.Timothy was predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Gwendolyn R. Libby; siblings, Roland Libby and Nelson Libby. He is survived by his children, Tammy Lorentz and her husband Gregory of Kennebunk, and Timothy Libby, Jr. and his wife Melissa Ifantides, D.O. of Saco; five grandchildren, Jeffrey and his wife Lydia, John, Joshua, Julia and William; twin brother, Theodore “Ted” Libby and his wife Donna of Lyman, and sister-in-law, Patricia “Patty” Libby of Windham; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visiting hours will be held 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. A graveside service will be held in the spring 2021. To express condolences and to participate in Timothy’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.comIn lieu of flowers,those wishing to remember Tim should enjoy a piece of homemade pie and a cup of coffee

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous