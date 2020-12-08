Maurice G. Huppe 1935 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Maurice G. Huppe, 84, passed away on Nov. 30, 2020, while in hospice care at his home in Brunswick, Maine with his family present. He was born on Dec. 27, 1935, in Brunswick, Maine, the son of Armand and Dorothy (Lebel) Huppe. Maurice was the eldest son of nine children. He was a wonderful brother to his six sisters and two brothers. Maurice grew up in Brunswick, Maine, and attended schools there, and graduated from Brunswick High School. He joined the United States Army at age 23, and was a Korean and Vietnam War veteran. Maurice spent the majority of his military career in Nuremberg Germany married to his first wife, Ursula, with their adopted son Billie. He volunteered for service in Vietnam 1967-1968 as a staff sergeant E7, assigned to a transportation division. After 20 years of military service, he worked for the Red Cross as a case manager in Europe. After Maurice’s wife, Ursula, died in 1989 he relocated to Maine, and in 1992 married Anne (Elizabeth) Bergeron of Brunswick. He was a sports enthusiast and followed the New York Giants, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, and Canadian hockey teams. He often played golf with his two younger brothers which was his passion. He was a disabled veteran and a wonderful patriotic man devoted to family and country. Maurice is survived by his wife, Anne of Brunswick, Maine; stepchildren, Mr. and Mrs. James Blanchette, Mr. and Mrs. William Bergeron, Mr. and Mrs. John Bergeron, and Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Bergeron. Surviving brothers, sisters, and their spouses are as follows: Anette G Edwards of Morristown, Pa., Paul and Marilyn Huppe of Auburn, Raymond and Sue Huppe of Florida, Donald and Laraine Strobel of Charlestown, N.H., Monique L. Hickerman of Texas, and Pauline L. Freed of Brunswick, and numerous nieces and nephews. Maurice is predeceased by his first wife, Ursula, his parents, Armand and Dorothy Huppe, his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Raymond Letarte, sister, Arlene I. Huppe, and brothers-in-law, Elmer Edwards and Jack Hickerman Services will take place at a later date. Arrangements are made by Advantage Funeral Home of Portland. Condolences may be listed on their website.

